Croda International (LON:CRDA) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 3,000 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 3,100.

Get Croda International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Croda International from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,300 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Croda International from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,100 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Croda International to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 3,300 to GBX 3,050 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,112.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Croda International

Croda International Stock Up 1.2%

Insider Transactions at Croda International

Shares of LON CRDA opened at GBX 2,856 on Tuesday. Croda International has a 1 year low of GBX 2,426.77 and a 1 year high of GBX 3,613. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,752.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,833.54. The company has a market cap of £3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

In other Croda International news, insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 393 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,524 per share, for a total transaction of £9,919.32. Also, insider Danuta Gray purchased 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,550 per share, with a total value of £13,897.50. Insiders have acquired a total of 950 shares of company stock worth $2,411,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Croda International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.