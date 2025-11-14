Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Get Croda International alerts:

Separately, Barclays raised Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Croda International

Croda International Stock Up 0.8%

Croda International Cuts Dividend

Shares of COIHY stock opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Croda International has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $23.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2558 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 361.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th.

Croda International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.