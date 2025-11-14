DA Davidson Issues Optimistic Estimate for Hershey Earnings

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hershey in a report issued on Monday, November 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland now expects that the company will earn $5.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.89. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hershey’s current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hershey’s FY2026 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hershey from $187.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.05.

HSY stock opened at $178.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.21. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hershey has a twelve month low of $140.13 and a twelve month high of $208.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 81.91%.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $281,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 56,819 shares in the company, valued at $10,654,698.88. This trade represents a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 40.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Hershey by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

