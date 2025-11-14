Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.
DNKEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Danske Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danske Bank in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd.
Danske Bank Trading Down 0.8%
Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Danske Bank had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 40.42%. Research analysts expect that Danske Bank will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.
About Danske Bank
Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.
