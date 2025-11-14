Dash Acquisitions Inc. Sells 13,168 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Dash Acquisitions Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 39.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,880 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,168 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.9% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Apple from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.22.

Apple Stock Down 0.2%

AAPL stock opened at $272.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.27 and a 200-day moving average of $226.41. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $277.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,373.35. This represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total value of $1,017,654.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,030.54. This trade represents a 19.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

