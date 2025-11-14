Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $200.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Datadog traded as high as $201.69 and last traded at $197.86, with a volume of 5227768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $199.72.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $205.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.38.

In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total value of $1,286,983.28. Following the sale, the director directly owned 364,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,252,118.42. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 31,810 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $6,366,453.40. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 1,979,841 shares of company stock valued at $303,130,605 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 887.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22,646 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Datadog by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 599.90, a P/E/G ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

