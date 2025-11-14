DCC’s (DCC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 6,700 price objective on the stock.
DCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,500 price objective on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,635 price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,107.
DCC plc is a leading international sales, marketing and support services group operating in 22 countries, supplying products and services used by millions of people every day. Headquartered in Dublin, the Group operates across three sectors: energy, healthcare and technology, employing over 16,000 people.
