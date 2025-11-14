DCC’s (DCC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,635 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,700 price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,500 target price on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DCC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,107.

DCC stock opened at GBX 4,908.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. DCC has a 1 year low of GBX 4,452 and a 1 year high of GBX 5,790. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,830.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,770.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.99.

DCC plc is a leading international sales, marketing and support services group operating in 22 countries, supplying products and services used by millions of people every day. Headquartered in Dublin, the Group operates across three sectors: energy, healthcare and technology, employing over 16,000 people.

