Deepak Nath Sells 1,240 Shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report) insider Deepak Nath sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,257, for a total value of £15,586.80.
Deepak Nath also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 18th, Deepak Nath sold 18,007 shares of Smith & Nephew stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,351, for a total value of £243,274.57.
Smith & Nephew Trading Up 1.2%
Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 1,282 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22. The firm has a market cap of £14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,356.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,227.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.
