DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $279.7353.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DASH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

DoorDash Stock Down 0.7%

DASH opened at $195.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.09 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash has a one year low of $155.40 and a one year high of $285.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.68.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.83%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.32, for a total value of $7,299,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.31, for a total transaction of $11,048,707.10. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 791,110 shares of company stock valued at $196,549,692 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

