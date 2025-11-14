Douglas Emmett Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,800 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 946% compared to the typical volume of 459 call options.

NYSE DEI opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 3.77%.The company had revenue of $250.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.470 EPS. Analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 633.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 220.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 448.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 9,036.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

