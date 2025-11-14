Douglas Emmett Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,800 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 946% compared to the typical volume of 459 call options.
Douglas Emmett Price Performance
NYSE DEI opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 3.77%.The company had revenue of $250.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.470 EPS. Analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.
Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 220.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 448.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 9,036.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
