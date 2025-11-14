Dowlais Group’s (DWL) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 80 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 75 price target on shares of Dowlais Group in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 77 price objective on shares of Dowlais Group in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 73.50.

Shares of DWL stock opened at GBX 83.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 80.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 73.39. The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06. Dowlais Group has a twelve month low of GBX 46.98 and a twelve month high of GBX 85.85.

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

