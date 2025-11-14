Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Research Coverage Started at Shore Capital

Shore Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,300 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DNLM. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Dunelm Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,300 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,320 to GBX 1,360 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,320 price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,397.13.

Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,134 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 836.61 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,249. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,120.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,157.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 77.20 EPS for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 96.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dunelm Group will post 77.0957096 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Taylor purchased 4,000 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,163 per share, for a total transaction of £46,520. Also, insider Luisa Wright sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,121, for a total transaction of £25,300.97. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,854 shares of company stock valued at $70,913,541. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

