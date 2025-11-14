East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.0769.

A number of brokerages have commented on EWBC. Weiss Ratings cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th.

In other news, EVP Gary Teo sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $697,378.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,660.45. This represents a 34.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,270. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,220 shares of company stock valued at $4,551,488. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 35.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,582,000 after acquiring an additional 56,201 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 43.6% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,701,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,739,000 after purchasing an additional 32,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $103.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $113.95.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $627.36 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

