Ecolab Inc. $ECL Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Ecolab by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $307.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Baird R W raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.14.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of ECL opened at $261.98 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.62 and a 12 month high of $286.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 21,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $5,676,256.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,989,868.04. This represents a 23.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 1,354 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.16, for a total value of $383,398.64. Following the sale, the director owned 11,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,108.84. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

