Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.8750.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EDIT shares. Wall Street Zen raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, September 5th.

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $2.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $247.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $4.54.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 430.84% and a negative return on equity of 277.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

