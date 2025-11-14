EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EH. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EHang in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EHang in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Dbs Bank started coverage on EHang in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EHang by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,562,000 after acquiring an additional 55,913 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd increased its holdings in EHang by 585.4% in the 1st quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 759,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,859,000 after purchasing an additional 648,412 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in EHang by 517.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 684,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,291,000 after purchasing an additional 573,248 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the second quarter worth about $7,669,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of EHang in the first quarter worth about $8,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 1.11. EHang has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

