EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.08.
A number of research firms have recently commented on EH. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EHang in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EHang in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Dbs Bank started coverage on EHang in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th.
EHang stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 1.11. EHang has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46.
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
