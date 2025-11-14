Elyxium Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Elyxium Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.6% of Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 46,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the second quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Marest Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.4% in the second quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 3.5%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $309.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $841.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $322.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $307.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

