ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 21st. Analysts expect ENDRA Life Sciences to post earnings of ($2.67) per share for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 21, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.56. On average, analysts expect ENDRA Life Sciences to post $-47 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ENDRA Life Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:NDRA opened at $6.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.09. ENDRA Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technologies to improve the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company is developing thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that uses radio frequency pulses to generate ultrasonic waves in tissue to create high-contrast images for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

