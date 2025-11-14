Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.0769.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on Energy Transfer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ET

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.3%

ET opened at $16.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 106.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $23,436,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 69,178,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,938,360.72. This represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.