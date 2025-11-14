Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $39.33 and last traded at $38.9690, with a volume of 25812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.51.

The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $165.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.04 million. Enlight Renewable Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Enlight Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Institutional Trading of Enlight Renewable Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 256.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlight Renewable Energy Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

