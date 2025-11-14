Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Board Announces Share Buyback Program

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENVA. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Enova International from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Enova International from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.80.

NYSE ENVA opened at $127.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a current ratio of 19.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.12 and its 200 day moving average is $109.17. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $460.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.63 million. Enova International had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enova International will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 14,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $1,795,291.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 127,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,415,683.30. This trade represents a 10.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 35,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $4,394,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 348,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,719,397.65. The trade was a 9.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 86,874 shares of company stock valued at $10,708,742 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

