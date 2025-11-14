Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,435 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March $PMAR

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 210.5% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 20.3% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 3.8%

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.65. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $42.85. The company has a market capitalization of $697.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.