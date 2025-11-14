Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF $BBJP

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,783 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBJP. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1,236.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Up 28.5%

Shares of BATS:BBJP opened at $68.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.49. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $63.72.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

