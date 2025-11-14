Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,660 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Onto Innovation worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 3,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 3,690.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Onto Innovation stock opened at $129.81 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.88 and a 1 year high of $228.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.46. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $218.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Onto Innovation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.330 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ONTO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Onto Innovation

About Onto Innovation

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.