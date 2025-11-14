Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in APA Corporation $APA

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,952 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of APA worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 104,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in APA by 9.8% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,742,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,871,000 after acquiring an additional 155,953 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in APA by 6,096.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in APA by 11.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ APA opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.12. APA Corporation has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.59.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. APA had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that APA Corporation will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of APA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

