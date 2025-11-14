Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Blue Bird Corporation $BLBD

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,266 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Blue Bird worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 440.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 30.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLBD. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Blue Bird from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blue Bird presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.42.

In other news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 6,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $385,163.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,983.54. This trade represents a 14.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phil Horlock sold 13,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $767,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 240,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,009.32. This trade represents a 5.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,838 shares of company stock worth $2,381,286. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Blue Bird Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.62.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

