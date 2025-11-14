Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Halliburton Company $HAL

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,128 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 175,404 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 94.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 109.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 756.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Richard sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $4,443,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 452,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,562,425.98. This represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Melius assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Halliburton from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.48.

NYSE HAL opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Halliburton Company has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $32.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

