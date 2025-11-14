ePlus inc. $PLUS Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,756 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 33.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ePlus by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ePlus by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ePlus by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Stock Down 1.1%

PLUS opened at $90.53 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $92.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14.

ePlus Dividend Announcement

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $608.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.30 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. Equities analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. ePlus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ePlus in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ePlus Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

