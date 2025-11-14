Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.40.

Several research firms recently commented on EQBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Equity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 16th.

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $795.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Equity Bancshares has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $50.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average is $40.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 282.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

