Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.4583.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPRT. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $30.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.44 and a 52-week high of $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $144.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.890 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

