Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD) Trading Down 6.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $42.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Exodus Movement traded as low as $19.45 and last traded at $19.92. Approximately 93,035 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 111,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

EXOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Exodus Movement in a report on Friday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Exodus Movement from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities started coverage on Exodus Movement in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Exodus Movement from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Exodus Movement to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Exodus Movement during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exodus Movement during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exodus Movement during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Exodus Movement during the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Exodus Movement in the first quarter worth $262,000.

The stock has a market cap of $527.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.20.

Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.34 million for the quarter. Exodus Movement had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 27.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exodus Movement, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exodus Movement Company Profile

Exodus Movement, Inc develops blockchain asset investors platform to secure, exchange and manage wealth inside one application. The company was founded by Daniel Castagnoli and Jon Paul Richardson in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

