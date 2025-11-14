Expand Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EXE)

Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 103,165 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,609% compared to the average daily volume of 6,037 call options.

Shares of EXE stock opened at $117.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Expand Energy has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $123.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.47.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Expand Energy had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expand Energy will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.34%.

In other news, COO Joshua J. Viets purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.16 per share, for a total transaction of $184,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 61,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,684,060.16. This represents a 3.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXE. Hara Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Expand Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 16.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Expand Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

EXE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital cut Expand Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $146.00) on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on Expand Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho set a $136.00 price target on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.24.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

