Fairway Wealth LLC Sells 400 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Fairway Wealth LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.74.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.6%

NVDA stock opened at $186.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

