F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 1,245 and last traded at GBX 1,242, with a volume of 436589 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,232.

Specifically, insider Beatrice Hollond acquired 81 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,218 per share, for a total transaction of £986.58. Also, insider Rain Newton Smith bought 81 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,218 per share, with a total value of £986.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,200.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,146.75. The company has a market capitalization of £5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.62.

F&C Investment Trust was founded in 1868 to bring the benefits of investing to a wider audience, we’re the oldest investment trust in the world.

F&C aims to provide a reliable foundation to deliver steady, long-term capital growth and a health dividend income. F&C has delivered increasing dividends for 54 years and is classified by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) as a Dividend Hero.

The value of investments and any income from them can go down as well as up and you may not get back the original amount invested.

