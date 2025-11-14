FDM Group’s (FDM) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of FDM Group (LON:FDM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Get FDM Group alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on FDM Group from GBX 275 to GBX 145 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, FDM Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 145.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDM

FDM Group Trading Down 0.7%

Insider Transactions at FDM Group

Shares of FDM Group stock opened at GBX 145 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £158.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 129.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 170.95. FDM Group has a 1 year low of GBX 115.60 and a 1 year high of GBX 341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

In other FDM Group news, insider Sheila Flavell purchased 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 125 per share, for a total transaction of £1,001.25. Also, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren purchased 400 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 per share, with a total value of £500. 17.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.