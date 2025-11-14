Federal Signal Corporation $FSS Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 47.0% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Federal Signal by 280.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mark Weber sold 51,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $5,710,421.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 73,874 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,383.44. This represents a 40.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Signal Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $110.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.68. Federal Signal Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $132.89.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Signal has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.170 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Federal Signal from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Federal Signal from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research cut Federal Signal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

About Federal Signal

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

