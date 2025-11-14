Fiduciary Planning LLC Sells 6,267 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Fiduciary Planning LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,267 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.9% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 52.6% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 119,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,859,000 after acquiring an additional 41,146 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 77,797 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46,499 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $186.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Arete lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.74.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

