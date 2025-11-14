Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Shares Sold by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.1% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $19,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $2,320,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in Fiserv by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 157,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 88,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $128.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $122.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.25.

In other news, Director Lance M. Fritz acquired 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.18 per share, for a total transaction of $651,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,945.48. This represents a 324.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $64.53 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.95 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%.The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

