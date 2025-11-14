Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $60.79, but opened at $63.75. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $71.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00. Floor & Decor shares last traded at $62.5550, with a volume of 861,327 shares trading hands.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FND

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

In related news, President Bradley Paulsen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.27 per share, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. Following the acquisition, the president owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,100. The trade was a 20.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.54.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.