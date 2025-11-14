Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Flotek Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the first quarter worth about $96,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries in the second quarter valued at $115,000. 10.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTK opened at $14.91 on Friday. Flotek Industries has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $445.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Flotek Industries had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 6.59%.The business had revenue of $56.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.90 million. Flotek Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Flotek Industries will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

