Fluor Corporation $FLR Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Fluor worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLR. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluor during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Fluor by 800.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 222.9% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Fluor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fluor from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fluor in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

NYSE FLR opened at $42.97 on Friday. Fluor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 25.35%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Fluor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.250 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

