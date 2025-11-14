Forterra’s (FORT) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 230 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Forterra from GBX 250 to GBX 220 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 220 target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Forterra from GBX 261 to GBX 208 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Forterra from GBX 176 to GBX 210 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forterra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 234.67.

Shares of LON FORT opened at GBX 184.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £388.93 million, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.25. Forterra has a twelve month low of GBX 150 and a twelve month high of GBX 215. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 183.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 189.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58.

In related news, insider Nigel Lingwood bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 180 per share, for a total transaction of £90,000. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Forterra is a leading UK manufacturer of essential clay and concrete building products, with a unique combination of strong market positions in clay bricks, concrete blocks and precast concrete flooring. Our heritage dates back many decades and the durability, longevity and inherent sustainability of our products is evident in the construction of buildings that last for generations; wherever you are in Britain, you won’t be far from a building with a Forterra product within its fabric.

Our clay brick business combines our extensive secure mineral reserves with modern and efficient high-volume manufacturing processes to produce large quantities of extruded and soft mud bricks, primarily for the new build housing market.

