Fraser McIntyre Buys 129 Shares of Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Stock

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) insider Fraser McIntyre acquired 129 shares of Schroder Income Growth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 335 per share, for a total transaction of £432.15.

Schroder Income Growth Stock Performance

Shares of Schroder Income Growth stock opened at GBX 335 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 323.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 314.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £227.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.89. Schroder Income Growth has a 52 week low of GBX 249 and a 52 week high of GBX 338.

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported GBX 12.55 EPS for the quarter. Schroder Income Growth had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 91.20%.

About Schroder Income Growth

– Targets outperformance by investing in the shares of companies paying dividends that should grow faster than the rate of inflation.

– Has raised its dividend consistently for the past 24 years, making it an attractive proposition for income-seeking investors.

– Managed by Sue Noffke, who has more than 20 years of investment experience specialising in UK equities.

– Fundamental research is at the heart of the investment process and Sue looks for out of favour companies that have the potential to deliver strong future returns.

