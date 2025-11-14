Frontline (FRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2325 per share and revenue of $265.2270 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 28, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.71 million. Frontline had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Frontline to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FRO stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. Frontline has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter worth about $7,587,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Frontline by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,560,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,614,000 after buying an additional 344,706 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,246,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Frontline by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 942,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after buying an additional 202,142 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research note on Friday, August 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Frontline from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Frontline from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Frontline from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.37.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

