Fundamental Research Analysts Give Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) a C$1.50 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$1.50 price objective on Monument Mining (CVE:MMY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Monument Mining Price Performance
Shares of Monument Mining stock opened at C$1.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$358.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Monument Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.25 and a 12 month high of C$1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.56.
About Monument Mining
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Monument Mining
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- dLocal Falls Despite Blowout Q3 Results—What Investors Are Missing
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Ondas Holdings Signals a Rebound as Drone Demand Soars
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Disney’s 2026 Outlook Brightens Under Iger’s Magic Touch
Receive News & Ratings for Monument Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.