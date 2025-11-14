Fundamental Research Analysts Give New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) a C$0.95 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 price objective on New Age Metals (CVE:NAM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

New Age Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:NAM opened at C$0.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 52.48 and a quick ratio of 17.88. New Age Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.26 million, a P/E ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 0.05.

New Age Metals Company Profile

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

