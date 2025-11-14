Fundamental Research Analysts Give New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) a C$0.95 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 price objective on New Age Metals (CVE:NAM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
New Age Metals Stock Performance
Shares of CVE:NAM opened at C$0.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 52.48 and a quick ratio of 17.88. New Age Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.26 million, a P/E ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 0.05.
New Age Metals Company Profile
