Fundamental Research Reiterates $64.37 Price Target for Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP)

Fundamental Research set a $64.37 price target on Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZEPP. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zepp Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zepp Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.37.

Shares of ZEPP stock opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zepp Health has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $61.85. The stock has a market cap of $365.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEPP. UBS Group AG raised its position in Zepp Health by 16,412.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 180,204 shares during the period. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,811,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,503,000. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Self-Branded Products and Others, and Xiaomi Wearable Products. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura.

