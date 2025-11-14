FY2025 EPS Estimates for Innodata Lifted by BWS Financial

Get Innodata alerts:

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) – Analysts at BWS Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Innodata in a report released on Tuesday, November 11th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the technology company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Innodata’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Innodata’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

INOD has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Innodata from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Innodata from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innodata presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Innodata stock opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.19 and its 200 day moving average is $53.21. Innodata has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.78 million. Innodata had a return on equity of 54.27% and a net margin of 18.71%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Innodata news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 200,000 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $12,278,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,400. The trade was a 76.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $538,070.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,943 shares in the company, valued at $256,295. This trade represents a 67.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 236,372 shares of company stock worth $14,572,507 in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innodata in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innodata in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Innodata during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Innodata by 40.2% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Innodata in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

