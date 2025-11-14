Giles Wilson Acquires 176 Shares of Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Giles Wilson bought 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 85 per share, for a total transaction of £149.60.

Giles Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 13th, Giles Wilson purchased 167 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 89 per share, with a total value of £148.63.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Giles Wilson purchased 114 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 90 per share, with a total value of £102.60.

On Thursday, September 11th, Giles Wilson acquired 167 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 90 per share, for a total transaction of £150.30.

On Monday, September 1st, Giles Wilson acquired 105,838 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 per share, with a total value of £96,312.58.

On Monday, September 1st, Giles Wilson sold 30,000 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 91, for a total value of £27,300.

On Monday, September 1st, Giles Wilson bought 30,019 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 91 per share, for a total transaction of £27,317.29.

On Monday, September 1st, Giles Wilson sold 105,785 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90, for a total value of £95,206.50.

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

Shares of DOCS opened at GBX 86 on Friday. Dr. Martens plc has a 12-month low of GBX 43.02 and a 12-month high of GBX 100.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27. The company has a market cap of £831.04 million, a PE ratio of 172.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 91.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 79.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Dr. Martens to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dr. Martens presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,000.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Founded in 1960, Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand with a global presence. “Docs” or “DMs” were originally

produced for their durability for workers, before being adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical

movements. Today, Dr. Martens has transcended its roots while still celebrating its proud history.

